Trent Story: How Noel Tata Turned A Single Westside Store Into A Multi-Brand Retail Giant | Story In Infographics

Noel Tata's retirement as chairman of Trent later this year will bring the curtain down on one of the most successful chapters in India's organised retail story. When he steps down in November on attaining the Tata Group's retirement age of 70, he will leave behind a company that has evolved from a single-store experiment into one of India's most valuable retailers.

Trent's retail journey began in 1998 with the launch of its first Westside store in Bengaluru after the Tata Group acquired the UK-based department store chain Littlewoods International. The acquisition itself was enabled by the sale of Lakmé to Hindustan Unilever for around Rs 200 crore. The Littlewoods business was subsequently rebranded as Westside, laying the foundation for Trent's private-label strategy.

Unlike many rivals that filled their shelves with multiple third-party brands, Noel Tata chose to build Westside around 100% private labels from the outset. The approach gave Trent greater control over pricing, merchandising and margins, while allowing it to respond quickly to changing consumer preferences.

His biggest strategic bet came in 2016 with the launch of Zudio, a value-fashion chain targeting price-conscious shoppers. Offering fashion largely priced below Rs 1,000, Zudio focused on smaller cities and stayed committed to an offline-first model even as several competitors chased rapid e-commerce expansion.

The numbers illustrate the scale of Trent's transformation. Revenue has grown from roughly Rs 1,300 crore in FY14 to nearly Rs 20,000 crore in FY26, while net profit has increased from about Rs 130 crore in FY15 to around Rs 1,700 crore in FY26. Westside has expanded from around 80 stores to over 300, while Zudio has grown from zero stores in 2016 to nearly 960 outlets today. Over the same period, Trent's market capitalisation has surged from about Rs 3,400 crore to nearly Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

Even as Noel Tata prepares to step away, Trent's growth ambitions remain intact. The company believes Westside can eventually expand to 700 stores, while Zudio has the potential to scale to 5,000 outlets across India. International expansion is also on the agenda as the retailer continues pursuing its long-term goal of delivering a 10-fold increase in revenue.

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