This Smallcap Apparel Maker Approves 1:5 Stock Split, Declares Dividend

S.P. Apparels Ltd has approved a 1:5 stock split and recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26, adding shareholder-friendly measures to a quarter that saw consolidated profit rise 20% year-on-year.

The company's board on Aug. 11 approved the sub-division of one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five shares of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals. S.P. Apparels said the move is aimed at making its shares more affordable for retail investors, while enhancing liquidity.

The split is expected to be completed tentatively within two months of receiving shareholder and regulatory approvals. The record date for the split will be announced later.

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The company currently has 2.51 crore paid-up equity shares, which would rise to about 12.57 crore following the split.

For FY26, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, or 30% of the Rs 10 face value. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, with Sept. 4, 2026 fixed as the record date.

On the earnings front, S.P. Apparels reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 401.1 crore for Q1 FY27, broadly flat from Rs 403.4 crore a year ago. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 24.9 crore from Rs 20.7 crore, while EBITDA increased 16.1% to Rs 61.4 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.3% from 13.1% a year earlier.

Sequentially, consolidated revenue grew 9.9% from Q4 FY26, while EBITDA jumped 37.5% and profit after tax increased 33.8%. The company reported Q1 FY27 EPS of Rs 9.9.

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S.P. Apparels also said revenue from its UK subsidiary rose 125.2% year-on-year to Rs 33.3 crore during the quarter, while S.P. Retail Ventures reported revenue of Rs 18.8 crore, up 26.7% year-on-year.

The company's 21st Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on Sept. 21, 2026, where shareholder approval for the stock split will be sought.

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