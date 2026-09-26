The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Opens To Strong Audience Response

The big-screen battle has begun for The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer drew audiences across several cities on its opening day, recording its strongest turnout during the night shows.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened its box office run with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 from 6,746 shows across India. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's India gross collection stood at Rs 9.60 crore, while its net collection reached Rs 8 crore.

The Hindi 2D version registered 28.25% overall occupancy on Day 1, with 12.23% in the morning, 24% in the afternoon, and 26.08% in the evening. The night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 41.46%.

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Region-Wise Occupancy

Based on Sacnilk data, Chennai saw the highest overall occupancy at 60%, followed by Bengaluru at 35% and Mumbai at 33.8%. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 29% occupancy in Pune, 28.3% in NCR, 27.3% in Surat, 27% each in Lucknow and Chandigarh, and 26.5% in Hyderabad.

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Kolkata registered 23.3% occupancy, while Jaipur recorded 20.3%. Ahmedabad and Bhopal saw 14% and 16% occupancy, respectively.

About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It belongs to the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres and is presented in Hindi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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