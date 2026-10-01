The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani Starrer Enters Second Week, Faces Slowdown In Daily Earnings

The Paradise has had an eventful run in its opening week. After a strong start, the film saw its daily collections fluctuate before slowing down towards the end of the week.

Box Office Collection Day 8

The Paradise added Rs 1.91 crore to its India net collection on Day 8 so far, recording 13.5% occupancy across 3,737 shows. As per Sacnilk, the film has now collected Rs 106.81 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 126.20 crore.

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The Telugu version earned Rs 1.54 crore on Day 8 at 19% occupancy across 1,854 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 37 lakh with 8% occupancy across 1,883 shows.

Box Office Collection Day-Wise

The Paradise opened with Rs 11.60 crore from its premiere shows before making its official box office debut, followed by Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. The film earned Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2 and Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3.

Its collection rose to Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 5 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7. By the end of Week 1, The Paradise had collected Rs 104.90 crore in India.

Entering Day 8, the film earned Rs 1.91 crore so far.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena and features Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli has edited the film.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story revolves around Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community, which faces discrimination and struggles for its rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son, Vikram Malik. Vikram shares a rivalry with Jadal that goes back to their childhood.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024 as Nani's 33rd film. The shooting began in Hyderabad in June 2025. Several parts of the film were shot on specially built sets, including a large settlement created to bring the story's setting to life.

The film faced several delays before finally arriving in theatres on September 24, 2026. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, marking its theatrical release across multiple language markets.

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