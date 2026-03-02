Sunil Bharti Mittal Conferred GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded the GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The honour recognises individuals whose work has significantly influenced the communications industry.

The award ceremony took place in the presence of Spain's King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Catalonia's President Salvador Illa and senior representatives from the global telecom sector.

Mittal, who founded Bharti Airtel, has overseen the company's expansion into one of the world's largest telecom operators, with a presence in India and across Africa.

Airtel today serves more than half a billion subscribers globally. Mittal has played a key role in driving mobile connectivity in emerging markets and previously served as GSMA Chairman from 2017 to 2018.

He has been recognised by the GSMA on several occasions in the past, including the GSMA Chairman's Award in 2008 and 2016. In 2019, he was acknowledged at MWC for his contributions during his tenure as GSMA Chair.

Speaking at the event, Mittal said he viewed the recognition as part of India's broader telecom growth story and acknowledged the contributions of employees, partners and customers. He also underlined the role of telecommunications in enabling access to services and economic opportunities.

On receiving the award, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and sincerely thank the GSMA for this award. I accept it not only as a personal milestone, but as a tribute to India's telecom journey, the collective spirit of Bharti, and the rise of Indian telecom companies on the global stage. Equally the award reflects the progress of an industry that has connected billions and belongs to the customers we serve, the teams who built our institutions, and the partners who believe in the transformative power of connectivity."

"Telecommunication is a force that expands opportunity, places essential services in the palm of every individual and unlocks human potential. Helping shape its evolution into a powerful accelerator of modern progress has been a privileged responsibility. As innovation accelerates, we will continue to work with our partners & stakeholders to ensure that growth advances equity and creates lasting opportunity for generations to come," he added.

The GSMA described the Lifetime Achievement Award as one reserved for leaders whose contributions have had a long‑lasting impact on the global mobile industry.



