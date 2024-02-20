NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSun Pharma To Acquire 16.33% Stake In Surgimatix For $3.05 Million
ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma To Acquire 16.33% Stake In Surgimatix For $3.05 Million

Surgimatix is engaged in the business of developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries. It is yet to commence its commercial operations, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

20 Feb 2024, 07:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries/Facebook)</p></div>
File photo (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries/Facebook)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire a 16.33 per cent stake in Surgimatix, Inc, a U.S.-based firm for $3.05 million (over Rs 25 crore).

Surgimatix is engaged in the business of developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries. It is yet to commence its commercial operations, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company has entered into an agreement with Surgimatix, Inc under which it has agreed to acquire 16.33% shares of the latter, additionally, with the right to receive warrants equal to 20% of shares purchased, it added.

The cost of acquisition is $3.05 million, the filing said, adding that the acquisition is expected to be completed by February 2024, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

Surgimatix was incorporated on Nov. 19, 2007.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT