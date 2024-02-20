Sun Pharma To Acquire 16.33% Stake In Surgimatix For $3.05 Million

Business NewsSun Pharma To Acquire 16.33% Stake In Surgimatix For $3.05 Million
Surgimatix is engaged in the business of developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries. It is yet to commence its commercial operations, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire a 16.33 per cent stake in Surgimatix, Inc, a U.S.-based firm for $3.05 million (over Rs 25 crore).
The company has entered into an agreement with Surgimatix, Inc under which it has agreed to acquire 16.33% shares of the latter, additionally, with the right to receive warrants equal to 20% of shares purchased, it added.
The cost of acquisition is $3.05 million, the filing said, adding that the acquisition is expected to be completed by February 2024, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.