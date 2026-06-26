Novak Djokovic Joins General Atlantic To Back High-Growth Ventures

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has taken on a new role as global strategic adviser at growth equity firm General Atlantic, the company announced.

In the newly created role, Djokovic will work closely with the firm's leadership, portfolio companies and investors, drawing on his experience as an elite athlete, entrepreneur and investor. He will advise on areas such as leadership, resilience, innovation and long-term value creation as General Atlantic continues backing high-growth businesses across sectors, according to the release.

Announcing the appointment, General Atlantic Chairperson Bill Ford said Djokovic's discipline, determination and global outlook closely align with the firm's culture and values. He added that the company looks forward to partnering with the 24-time Grand Slam champion to create enduring value for clients and portfolio companies.

Djokovic said the firm's long-standing approach of supporting ambitious founders resonates with him. He noted that the qualities required to succeed in elite sport-discipline, long-term thinking and continuous improvement-are equally critical in building successful businesses, and expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the firm's next phase of growth.

General Atlantic said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a long-term investment philosophy rooted in the legacy of its founding investor, Chuck Feeney. The firm has invested in healthcare, life sciences, consumer and technology businesses for more than four decades.

Djokovic, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history, has won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, spent 428 weeks as World No. 1 and claimed Olympic gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

General Atlantic said his experience in high-performance environments will complement its work with founders and entrepreneurs.

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