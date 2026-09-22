SpaceXAI Reports 24% Weekly Surge As Grok Bot Agent Crosses 400,000 Users

SpacexAI's new AI-agent product Grok Bot has crossed 400,000 users within its first month of launch, highlighting growing interest in artificial intelligence systems that can perform tasks independently rather than simply generate text or answer questions, according to a report.

The user base rose 24% from the previous week, Bloomberg reported.

That would put the number of users a week earlier at roughly 323,000, assuming the figures are based on the same definition of users.

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Launched on August 11, Grok Bot is designed as a team of autonomous AI agents capable of carrying out tasks across real-world digital environments.

Unlike conventional chatbots, the agents can operate cloud computers, sign into websites and workplace applications, and work across tools such as email inboxes and customer relationship management systems.

The agents can also coordinate with specialised bots, retain information about previous tasks and workflows, and return to users when human approval or judgement is required.

xAI describes the experience as similar to assigning work to a colleague, with multiple agents able to work on different tasks simultaneously.

The reported 400,000-user figure applies specifically to Grok Bot and does not represent the substantially larger user base of xAI's Grok chatbot.

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Grok Bot is currently in beta and is being made available initially to selected SuperGrok, Cursor and Cursor Teams subscribers. Enterprise access is also being expanded through a waitlist.

The early growth underscores the emerging shift towards “agentic” AI, where systems are designed to execute multi-step tasks inside applications rather than merely provide information or create content.

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