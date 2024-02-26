NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSony Calls Speculation Over Aha Stake Purchase ‘Unfounded’
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Calls Speculation Over Aha Stake Purchase ‘Unfounded’

Sony Pictures Networks India denied it was in talks to purchase a stake in Indian video streaming platform, aha.

26 Feb 2024, 07:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Sony Puts India’s Advertisers in a Tight Spot
Sony Puts India’s Advertisers in a Tight Spot

(Bloomberg) -- Sony Pictures Networks India denied it was in talks to purchase a stake in Indian video streaming platform, aha.

“The speculation regarding our acquisition of a stake in the OTT platform, Aha, is completely unfounded and not based on facts,” the Sony Group Corp. unit said in an emailed statement Monday. 

India’s Mint daily reported on Sunday that Sony’s local unit and regional broadcaster Sun TV Networks have begun initial talks on buying a strategic stake in Arha Media & Broadcasting, which runs the video platform aha.

Sony in January called off its plans to merge its India operations with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. in a transaction that would have created a $10 billion media giant.

Read More: Zee Says Not Involved in Any Negotiations to Revive Sony Deal

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT