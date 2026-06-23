Satya Nadella's Big Warning Against Concentration Of AI Power

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has issued a sharp warning against the concentration of power among a handful of artificial intelligence companies, arguing the public will not tolerate a future where a few firms control the technology shaping the world's economy.

In an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, Nadella criticised how the race for AI supremacy has unfolded, with a small group of companies capturing the value of the technology while warning of safety risks and job losses, even as they insist they need vast resources for limitless expansion.

"You can't say, hey, all white-collar jobs are gone and this could even be a weapon and we will use all the power to build data centers," Nadella said, predicting that the public wouldn't tolerate a handful of models and companies "doing all of the learning for the world."

Though he stopped short of naming OpenAI, Anthropic or Google directly, Nadella made clear he wants to steer the AI race away from a future dictated by the builders of the most advanced proprietary models.

Microsoft, the report noted, has rolled out a suite of cheaper models in recent weeks, including its Copilot Cowork agent that lets users select from various AI systems, and is reportedly weighing whether to host China's low-cost DeepSeek model on its platform — a move that could pull users away from OpenAI and Anthropic amid an intensifying price war.

The remarks mark a notable shift for Nadella, who has long positioned himself as an elder statesman in the AI industry despite Microsoft's deep financial ties to OpenAI and its more recent multibillion-dollar agreement with Anthropic.

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A Microsoft spokesperson said the company remains committed to those partnerships and that Nadella's push is not a "zero-sum game."

Nadella also pushed back on framing AI purely as a cost-cutting tool. "No, how about we think about reorganizing the jobs?" he said, arguing that companies need both "token capital" — in-house AI capability — and human capital, describing AI as a continuous learning system combining human wisdom with machine intelligence.

He acknowledged that rhetoric alone won't resolve the industry's trust deficit. "No amount of just narrative is going to do it because where we are now, we have to sort of walk the walk," he said, adding that the industry must "do the hard work in earning the social permission" by ensuring people feel they have agency and economic opportunity.

The interview follows an essay Nadella published on June 14 outlining his vision for AI-first companies of the future.

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