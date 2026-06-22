Cyber Attack On Tata Electronics Threatens To Expose Apple Data, Tesla's 'Trade Secret'

Tata Electronics has experienced a cybersecurity breach affecting some of its systems, Reuters reported on Monday. This development follows claims by security researchers that the ransomware group "World Leaks" published allegedly internal documents related to two of the Indian manufacturer's major clients: Apple and Tesla.

The company said it immediately activated its response protocols and confirmed that the incident had no impact on its operations, which continued to function normally.

“The incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” Tata Electronics told Reuters.

According to cybersecurity researchers, World Leaks has allegedly uploaded more than 200,000 files totalling over 630 GB on the dark web.

The group claimed responsibility for publishing stolen data from Tata Electronics, though Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the files.

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Researchers said the leaked material allegedly includes documents related to Apple's component specifications, quality inspection standards, employee information, and files referencing Tata's iPhone manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Some documents reportedly carried Apple's proprietary and confidential markings.

The leak also allegedly contains files linked to Tesla, including documents related to vehicle components and manufacturing details. One file was labelled “NV36 Chargeport Controller - North America,” while another, described as 'TRADE SECRET', referenced Tesla's “Project Highland” for the redesigned Model 3, according to the report.

Apple and Tesla have not responded to the reports so far.

Tata Electronics also declined to comment on reports of a ransom demand.

The incident comes as Tata strengthens its position as one of Apple's major manufacturing partners in India, supporting the country's ambition to become a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Tata currently contributes around one-third of Apple's iPhone production in India, with Foxconn accounting for the remaining share.

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