Worldcoin’s 140% Rally Is Bringing Relief to 3AC, FTX Creditors

Worldcoin, the coin of the crypto project co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, has jumped about 140% over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko data, rallying primarily after OpenAI announced the release of text-to-video application Sora. The advance has been losing some steam in the last 24 hours, with the token down 11% and trading at $6.81 apiece as of 1:20 p.m. London time on Tuesday. It reached an all-time high of $7.95 on Monday.