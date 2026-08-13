Rs 1 Lakh Crore, 60 Aircraft: Tata, Mahindra And HAL In The Race - All You Need To Know

The Defence Ministry has floated a tender worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore for 60 multirole transport aircraft (MTA) for the Indian Air Force, aimed at replacing its ageing cargo fleet.

The tender has gone out to several domestic players, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata, and Mahindra, ANI reported on Wednesday.

Defence officials told the agency that Indian companies would helm the programme, signalling a push towards greater self-reliance in military aviation manufacturing.

Foreign Tie-Ups

To bid for the contract, Mahindra Defence has reportedly partnered with Brazil's Embraer, offering the C-390 transport aircraft, while Tata has joined hands with US-based Lockheed Martin to pitch the C-130, a platform already deployed by the IAF for special operations.

Manufacturing Blueprint

Under the programme's terms, roughly 20% of the aircraft would be delivered in fly-away condition, with the remainder built domestically, incorporating more than 60% indigenous content.

Production would take place through joint ventures between Indian firms and the original equipment manufacturer, alongside HAL.

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Existing Fleet And Wider Push

The IAF currently flies 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. It is also collaborating with Airbus on the C-295 programme, under which around 70 aircraft are set to be inducted, most of them assembled in India.

The MTA tender forms part of a broader modernisation drive by the IAF.

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The force has already floated a separate tender for 114 Rafale fighter jets and is exploring the induction of over 100 trainer aircraft to replace its ageing Hawk jets, as it expands capacity to train pilots amid a growing number of fighter squadrons.

Dual-Use Potential

Beyond troop and cargo transport, the IAF may reportedly deploy the new MTA aircraft as aerial refuelling tankers, adding versatility to a fleet meant to support rapid deployment of personnel and equipment across the country.

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