Richer Than Petrostate? Musk's Net Worth Edges Past Saudi GDP Post SpaceX Stock Boom

Elon Musk's personal fortune has surged to an estimated $1.4 trillion following a blistering rally in SpaceX shares, making the world's richest individual wealthier than the entire annual economic output of Saudi Arabia and all but 18 countries globally.

Musk's net worth, as per estimates, climbed above the combined fortunes of the next five richest people in the world, and hit $1.4 trillion.

The latest jump in Musk's fortune comes after a historic run in SpaceX stock following the company's blockbuster public listing. Shares of the aerospace and satellite giant rallied nearly 20% on Monday after surging 19% during their Nasdaq debut session, extending a record-breaking wealth creation spree for the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive.

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At an estimated $1.4 trillion, Musk's fortune now exceeds Saudi Arabia's nominal gross domestic product of roughly $1.39 trillion, according to Worldometer data. His wealth also stands above the economic output of countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Poland and Taiwan.

The scale of Musk's fortune has widened the gap between him and the rest of the global billionaire class. Bloomberg Billionaires Index data showed Alphabet co-founder Larry Page ranks a distant second with wealth exceeding $300 billion, followed by Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison and Michael Dell.

The primary driver behind Musk's meteoric wealth expansion has been SpaceX. Regulatory filings show Musk owns approximately 4.8 billion SpaceX shares along with around 350 million stock options, giving him a stake of roughly 38% in the company.

Investor enthusiasm intensified after Musk said over the weekend that SpaceX could generate $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. The target comes despite the company reporting revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025 and remaining unprofitable.

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SpaceX raised a record $75 billion through the sale of 555.56 million shares at $135 apiece in what became the largest initial public offering in history. The company has since emerged as one of the largest publicly traded firms in the United States by market capitalisation.

The rally has also fueled expectations of substantial passive fund inflows. SpaceX is expected to secure fast-track inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index, a move that would require index-tracking funds and exchange-traded funds to accumulate the stock. FTSE Russell and MSCI are also scheduled to add the company to their global benchmarks later this month.

Musk's wealth trajectory has accelerated sharply over the past year. His net worth crossed $500 billion in October, topped $600 billion in December and moved beyond $700 billion shortly thereafter, before the SpaceX listing propelled him into unprecedented territory.

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