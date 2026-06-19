Reliance Retail To Expand Into Manufacturing, Exports; Eyes Fresh Food, Beverages, Electronics

Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Retail detailed its growth strategy at the conglomerate's 49th annual general meeting on Friday. The company plans to expand into manufacturing and exports, increasing presence in fast-moving consumer categories.

The company will build two dedicated platforms for manufacturing and exports, as part of its broader push towards consumer goods space.

Speaking at Reliance Industries AGM, Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said, "Reliance Retail is now poised for another great leap forward. Between Reliance Retail and RCPL, we will add two powerful growth-boosting platforms."

He unveiled the advanced manufacturing platform, where in the retail arm will manufacture beverages, daily essentials and fresh food, he noted.

"This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion and higher safety standards. We will modernise by bringing our sourcing, cold-chain and distribution strength to fresh produce. This will give farmers fairer returns, shopkeepers dependable supply and every family fresher food at fairer prices," Ambani explained.

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Under the manufacturing platform, the retailer has partnered with 21 clusters across India to produce garments, while planning to do same in the electronics sector, aiming to provide affordable products including smartphones, smart eyewear and connected wearables.

The exports platform is an extension of the manufacturing vertical, with the aim for scalable and strong FMCG business.

Reliance Retail Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, Reliance Retail's net profit remained little changed on sequential basis, according to an exchange filing on April 24. The company posted its consolidated bottom line at Rs 3,574 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 3,558 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 1% to Rs 98,457 crore from Rs 97,912 crore in Q3FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation remained flat at Rs 6,921 crore in the quarter under review, while margin narrowed t0 7.03% from 7.06%.

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