Ratan Tata Remained Inspirational With Unique Thinking, Says RSS Chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, saying he remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work.

Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary, Bhagwat said in a post on X.

Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. With his demise, India has lost an invaluable gem, Bhagwat said.

Ratan Tata's contribution to India's development journey will remain memorable, the RSS chief said.