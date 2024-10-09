Ratan Tata, Former Chairman Of Tata Group, Passes Away At 87

Ratan Tata, the Indian business leader who served as chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, has passed away on Wednesday. He was 87. Born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Tata graduated from Cornell University in 1962 with a degree in architecture and later attended Harvard Business School.

Tata began his career in the Tata Group in 1961 and succeeded his uncle, J.R.D. Tata, as chairman in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally through strategic acquisitions, including Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus. The group's revenue grew significantly, driven by expansions into new sectors, including IT, telecom, and hospitality.

Tata received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000. He was also conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2006 and the Assam Baibhav in 2021. Tata was involved with various charitable trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, supporting education, healthcare, and rural development initiatives. In 2010, he donated $28 million to Harvard Business School.

He held honorary positions, including president of the Court of the Indian Institute of Science and chairman of the Council of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. Tata also served on various boards, including the Xavier Institute of Management and the University of Chicago.

The Tata Group comprises companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Tea, and Indian Hotels Company. His philanthropic efforts focused on education, healthcare, and rural development, supporting initiatives to improve living standards in rural India. His charitable trusts also funded research and development projects.

The Tata Group's expansion under his leadership was marked by significant investments in research and development. The group's companies have operations in over 100 countries. His legacy includes transforming the Tata Group into a global entity and supporting philanthropic efforts.