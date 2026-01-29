Q3 Results On Jan 29: ITC, Vedanta, Dabur, Colgate, Swiggy, Paytm — Check Estimates

A heavy lineup of market majors is set to report their earnings on Thursday. The following companies are scheduled to announce their Q3 results on Jan. 29:

ITC Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm), Swiggy Ltd.

Other notable names scheduled for today include Adani Power Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., REC Ltd., Tata Motors CV Ltd.

Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

1. Vedanta (Cons, YoY)

Vedanta is expected to report a strong performance, with revenue projected to grow 12.63% to Rs 44,055.8 crore, up from Rs 39,115 crore a year ago. Net profit is anticipated to surge 57.75% to Rs 5,595.2 crore versus Rs 3,547 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Ebitda is estimated at Rs 14,351.5 crore, a 29.25% increase from Rs 11,104 crore YoY, while Ebitda margins are expected to expand to 33.27% from 28.82% a year ago.

2. Paytm (One97 Communications) (Cons, YoY)

Paytm is poised for a significant turnaround as analysts estimate the company will move into the black. Revenue is expected to rise 19.58% to Rs 2,185.60 crore from Rs 1,827.8 crore a year ago. The company is projected to report a net profit of Rs 197.43 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 208.3 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda is also expected to turn positive at Rs 171.57 crore against a loss of Rs 222.4 crore YoY, with an Ebitda margin of 7.08% compared to a negative margin in the base quarter.

3. Swiggy (Cons, YoY)

Swiggy's revenue is estimated to grow by 48.30% to Rs 5,921.6 crore, up from Rs 3,993 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While the net loss is expected to widen by 25.14% to Rs 999.87 crore from a loss of Rs 799 crore a year ago, its Ebitda loss is projected to narrow by 1.78% to Rs 712.8 crore from a loss of Rs 725.7 crore YoY.

4. Canara Bank (YoY)

The state-run lender is expected to see steady growth, with Net Interest Income (NII) projected to increase 4.61% to Rs 9,563 crore from Rs 9,141.19 crore a year ago. Net profit is estimated to grow 8.15% to Rs 5,163 crore versus Rs 4,774 crore in the base quarter. Additionally, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to show significant improvement, estimated at 2.35% compared to 0.58% in the same quarter last fiscal.

5. Dabur India (Cons, YoY)

Dabur is expected to report a stable quarter with revenue rising 5.67% to Rs 3,545.5 crore from Rs 3,355.25 crore a year ago. Ebitda is projected to grow 5.98% to Rs 722.6 crore from Rs 681.8 crore YoY. Net profit is anticipated to climb 6.41% to Rs 555.84 crore versus Rs 522.38 crore, with Ebitda margins ticking up slightly to 20.60% from 20.32% in the previous year.

6. ITC (Cons, YoY)

ITC is expected to see a marginal top-line growth of 1.28%, with revenue reaching Rs 19,030 crore compared to Rs 18,790 crore a year ago. Net profit is projected to rise 5.80% to Rs 5,221.13 crore from Rs 4,934.8 crore in the previous year. However, Ebitda is anticipated to decline 23.05% to Rs 6,439.36 crore from Rs 8,368 crore YoY, with Ebitda margins estimated at 33.77% versus 34.24% in the year-ago period.

7. Voltas (Cons, YoY)

Voltas is projected to see a 3.21% increase in revenue to Rs 3,186.52 crore from Rs 3,087.36 crore a year ago. Profitability, however, is expected to face pressure; net profit is estimated to decline 22.86% to Rs 101.92 crore from Rs 132.13 crore YoY. Ebitda is also expected to drop 29.81% to Rs 138.54 crore from Rs 197.39 crore, leading to a margin contraction to 5.31% from 6.36% a year ago.

8. Colgate-Palmolive India (Cons, YoY)

Colgate's results are expected to be relatively flat, with revenue estimated at Rs 6,053 crore, a marginal increase of 0.22% from Rs 6,040 crore a year ago. Ebitda is projected to decline 2.03% to Rs 1,918.2 crore from Rs 1,958 crore YoY. Net profit is anticipated to fall 4.65% to Rs 1,370 crore compared to Rs 1,436.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

