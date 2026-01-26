Q3 Results On Jan 27: Asian Paints, Vodafone Idea, Marico, Tata Consumer — Check Estimates

Asian Paints, Marico, Vodafone Idea and Tata Consumer Products are among the many companies that will announce the financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Asian Paints' consolidated Q3 estimates indicate modest year‑on‑year growth. Revenue is projected at Rs 9,035 crore versus Rs 8,526 crore, an increase of 6%. EBITDA is expected to rise 6.72% to Rs 1,747 crore from Rs 1,637 crore. Operating margin is seen at 19.3% versus 19.2%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,191 crore versus Rs 1,110 crore, up 7.3%.

Marico's consolidated Q3 estimates point to strong top‑line growth but softer profitability year‑on‑year. Revenue is projected at Rs 3,499 crore compared with Rs 2,794 crore, up 25%. EBITDA is expected at Rs 591 crore versus Rs 533 crore, an increase of 111%. Margin is likely to decline to 16.9% from 19.1%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 459 crore compared with Rs 399 crore, up 15%.

Tata Consumer Products' consolidated Q3 estimates suggest healthy year‑on‑year expansion. Revenue is expected at Rs 5,032 crore versus Rs 4,444 crore, up 13%. EBITDA is projected to rise 26% to Rs 712 crore from Rs 565 crore. Margin is likely to improve to 14.2% from 12.7%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 414 crore versus Rs 283 crore, an increase of 46%.

Vishal Mega Mart's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate steady year‑on‑year growth. Revenue is projected at Rs 3,749 crore compared with Rs 3,136 crore, up 20%. EBITDA is expected at Rs 610 crore versus Rs 505 crore, up 21%. Margin is seen at 16.3% versus 16.1%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 263 crore, up 19%.

Metro Brands' consolidated Q3 estimates point to healthy year‑on‑year gains. Revenue is expected at Rs 788 crore versus Rs 703 crore, up 12%. EBITDA is projected at Rs 254 crore compared with Rs 225 crore, up 13%. Margin is seen at 32.3% versus 32%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 95 crore, up 35%.

Bikaji Foods International's consolidated Q3 estimates suggest strong year‑on‑year momentum. Revenue is expected at Rs 3,168 crore versus Rs 2,516 crore, up 26%. EBITDA is projected at Rs 420 crore compared with Rs 331 crore, up 27%. Margin is likely at 13.3% versus 13.2%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 310 crore versus Rs 240 crore, an increase of 29%.

Vodafone Idea's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate marginal sequential revenue growth but a wider loss. Revenue is projected at Rs 11,297 crore versus Rs 11,170 crore in the previous quarter, up 1% QoQ. Net loss is expected at Rs 6,109 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 5,524 crore.

Full List Of Companies

Asian Paints, Aditya Vision, Bikaji Foods International, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Dodla Dairy, Gopal Snacks, International Gemmological Institute India, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Metro Brands, NESCO, PC Jeweller, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Raymond Realty, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPG Life Sciences, Siyaram Silk Mills, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tata Consumer Products, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, Vishal Mega Mart, WeWork India Management and Vodafone Idea.

