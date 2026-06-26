Uber India, South Asia Chief Prabhjeet Singh Steps Down

After an 11-year stint with the ride-hailing major, Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh has stepped down from his role to pursue another leadership opportunity, the company said on Friday.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed Singh's exit and said the company continues to remain committed to expanding its presence in India, which is among its key markets worldwide.

"India is one of Uber's most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth. The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years," the spokesperson said. "We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber; we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India."

Singh joined Uber more than a decade ago and played a key role in shaping the company's India and South Asia operations during a period marked by rapid expansion, evolving mobility trends and increased competition in the ride-hailing sector.

Under his leadership, Uber strengthened its footprint across Indian cities while expanding its offerings beyond traditional cab services. The company has been focusing on technology-led mobility solutions, driver partnerships and improving customer experience as competition in the sector continues to intensify.

Singh's exit comes as Uber continues to prioritise growth in India, a market the company has consistently identified as central to its global strategy.

The company has not yet announced Singh's successor or provided details on the transition plan following his departure.

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