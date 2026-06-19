Peddi Box Office Collection Day 16: Ram Charan's Film Remains Steady Amid New Releases, Earns This Amount

Peddi continues its steady run in theatres, collecting an estimated Rs 1.51 crore net on Day 16. The Ram Charan starrer is currently playing across 2,661 shows nationwide and has taken its total India net collection to Rs 229.51 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 271.83 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Telugu version remains the film's primary driver, contributing Rs 1.28 crore net from 1,777 shows while recording around 20% occupancy.

The Hindi version added Rs 0.06 crore from 389 shows, registering approximately 9% occupancy. Notably, the Telugu version accounted for nearly 96% of the film's Day 16 collections.

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Occupancy Trends

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.86% on Day 16. Occupancy improved from 10.58% in the morning shows to 17.75% in the afternoon before settling at 13.75% during the evening shows.

Among major centres, Mahbubnagar and Visakhapatnam emerged as the strongest markets with 32% and 31.7% occupancy respectively. Warangal recorded 22.7%, matching Kakinada, while Guntur posted 19.7%.

Hyderabad registered 16.7% occupancy, Vijayawada stood at 15.3%, and Nizamabad recorded 15%. Bengaluru remained on the lower side at 6.7%, while Karimnagar posted 7% occupancy.

Hindi Version Performance

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 10.11%. Morning occupancy stood at 3.17%, which improved to 4.58% in the afternoon and further increased to 9.33% during evening shows.

Among key markets, Bengaluru led with 31.5% occupancy, followed by Lucknow at 21% and Jaipur at 17%.

Ahmedabad recorded 10.3% occupancy, Kolkata 10%, Mumbai 9% and Pune 8%. Surat reported 4.5%, while NCR and Hyderabad stood at 3% each. Bhopal remained among the lowest at 4%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore in previews and collected Rs 51 crore on Day 1 before wrapping up its first week with a massive Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India.

The film added Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10, Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 12, Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13, Rs 2.45 crore on Day 14 and Rs 2 crore on Day 15. With Day 16 contributing Rs 1.34 crore so far, the film has crossed the Rs 229 crore mark in India net collections.

With the film entering its third weekend, trade analysts will be watching closely to see if Saturday and Sunday deliver another boost similar to the strong gains witnessed during the second weekend.

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