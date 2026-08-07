Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 17% Listing Gain As Rs 426-Crore Issue Enters Final Day

Ardee Industries IPO entered its final subscription day with a 26% GMP and over 14x bids, signalling strong investor interest ahead of listing.

Ardee Industries is engaged in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life batteries and non-ferrous scrap.

Here's everything investors need to know as bidding for the IPO entered Day 3.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, Ardee Industries IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 9 on Aug. 7. Based on the upper price band of Rs 53 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 62 (cap price + GMP). This indicates a potential listing gain of Rs 12 per share, or approximately 16.98% premium over issue price for investors.

GMP reflects the premium at which IPO shares trade in the unofficial grey market before listing. It does not guarantee listing gains.

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Ardee Industries IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 55.53 times as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Against 5.62 crore shares on offer, IPO has received bids for over 324.41 crore shares so far. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 32.69 times. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion, excluding anchor investors, was subscribed 14.06 times. Non-Institutional Investors portion was booked 162.94 times

The IPO also attracted anchor investor interest ahead of opening, with ace investor Ashish Kacholia participating in the anchor book.

The subscription figures are based on bids received on Fridat as of 11:25 a.m., and are expected to rise further during the final day.

ALSO READ: Ardee Industries IPO: Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia Buys 20% Of Anchor Book Ahead Of Issue

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment and Listing Date

The allotment for the Ardee Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 10, with a tentative listing scheduled on NSE and BSE on Aug. 12.

Ardee Industries IPO Details

Ardee Industries IPO comprises:

Fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore

Offer for sale of 2 crore shares aggregating to Rs 105.87 crore.

The total issue size stands at Rs 425.87 crore, with a price band set at Rs 53 per share. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,893 (281 shares).

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Ardee Industries IPO Use of Proceeds

Ardee Industries plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to fund its working capital requirements, repay or prepay certain borrowings and use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

Ardee Industries IPO Financial

Ardee Industries Ltd. reported a 57% YoY jump in revenue and 155% YoY increase in profit after tax in the financial year ending with March 31, 2026.

Total income: Rs 1,168.88 crore v Rs 743.53 crore in FY25

Profit After Tax: Rs 84.68 crore v Rs 33.27 crore in year-ago period

Ebitda: Rs 147.08 v Rs 65.93 in FY25

About Ardee Industries

Founded in 1993, Ardee Industries is engaged in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life batteries and non-ferrous scrap. The company manufactures high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys for the energy storage, e-mobility, automotive, and chemicals sectors.

As of March 2025, it served over 50 customers and has exported products to seven countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.



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