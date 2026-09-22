PayPal Allows Customers To Shop Worldwide Using Meta's New AI Agent 'Muse'

Paypall announced its deal with Meta where its customers can use the latter's Muse AI agents to automate their shopping and checking out with Paypal merchants across the globe, as per a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

According to Meta, Muse is designed to execute tasks and translate long-term objectives into actionable plans, rather than merely answering questions. Users can interact with the AI agent akin to a chat with a friend, either through the standalone Muse app or directly within WhatsApp.

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The agent runs on Muse Spark, which Meta describes as its most advanced model yet for handling real-world autonomous tasks.

Muse can perform a range of actions, including sending emails, booking travel, opening web browsers, filling out forms and even negotiating on a user's behalf. For more involved assignments, the agent can continue working in the background after the user exits the app.

The platform can also make purchases using Link by Stripe. Meta said eligible transactions come with benefits such as protection against lost or damaged items, automatic price-drop coverage, no-fee returns and a return guarantee.

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Meta Platforms further fuelled a strong Wall Street rally, with its shares surging more than 20% following Muse's launch on Sept. 8.

According to a recent JPMorgan research note, Muse has the potential to challenge ChatGPT's consumer-scale reach. Analysts said its early adoption has been driven by three key factors: a clear product-market fit, a free tier that encourages easy experimentation and Meta's vast built-in distribution network.

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