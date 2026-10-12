Other Mommy Box Office Collection Day 4: Jessica Chastain's Supernatural Horror Keeps Its Theatrical Run Going



The box office journey of Other Mommy continues as the supernatural horror film enters its fourth day in theatres. Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Box Office Collection Day 4

On Day 4, Other Mommy has collected Rs 13.38 lakh so far, with Monday's numbers still being tracked. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 7.4% occupancy across 467 shows in 338 theatres and 111 cities, with 5,484 tickets sold. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.21 crore. The film is available only in English, with the 2D format contributing Rs 11.03 lakh, followed by 4DX at Rs 2.08 lakh and MX4D at Rs 27,030.

Other Mommy opened with Rs 1.07 crore on Day 1. The film saw an 8.3% rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 1.15 crore, before earning Rs 85.24 lakh on Day 3. On Day 4, the film has collected Rs 13.38 lakh so far.

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State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra led the Day 4 collections with Rs 3.34 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 1.80 lakh, Tamil Nadu at Rs 1.38 lakh, Delhi at Rs 1.27 lakh and Telangana at Rs 1.11 lakh. Kerala contributed Rs 60,937, while Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 59,515 and Haryana Rs 53,067.

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Gujarat recorded Rs 43,985, West Bengal Rs 36,565 and Rajasthan Rs 34,006. Andhra Pradesh collected Rs 25,488, Punjab Rs 24,643, Madhya Pradesh Rs 21,752, Chandigarh Rs 16,030, Goa Rs 11,870, Assam Rs 10,360, Jharkhand Rs 10,110, Bihar Rs 7,190 and Odisha Rs 7,030, the report stated.

About The Film

Other Mommy is a 2026 American supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage and written by Nathan Elston. Based on Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House, the film stars Jessica Chastain as Ursula, a mother trying to protect her seven-year-old daughter Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark, from a scary supernatural entity that looks like her. The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver and Rosie Anne O'Gorman.

The story follows Bela as she starts seeing Other Mommy, who repeatedly asks to enter her heart. As the entity becomes more dangerous, Bela and her parents seek help from her grandmother Ruth and ghost investigators. They learn that Other Mommy is a demon that wants to take over Bela's life but needs her permission. Bela eventually confronts the entity and defeats it after refusing to let it enter her heart.

Produced by James Wan through Blumhouse-Atomic Monster in association with Spin a Black Yarn, Other Mommy was filmed in Dublin, Ireland, from May to July 2025. The film was released in the US by Universal Pictures on October 9, 2026.

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