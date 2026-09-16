Novo Nordisk Taps Anthropic's 'Claude Science' To Accelerate Drug Discovery

Novo Nordisk will collaborate with Anthropic to boost the development of new medicines through Claude Science, the drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday, September 16.

The companies seek to address key drug discovery challenges identified by scientists and computational teams at Novo, develop solutions for specific scientific problems and workflows to support biological reasoning, and help accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines.

In the initial stage, Novo will test Claude Science for specific workflows in R&D and address scientific problems where the joint capabilities of Novo and Anthropic are expected to have the greatest impact.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Joining forces with Anthropic will supercharge our R&D organisation and help us on our mission to bring new, transformative health solutions to people living with chronic diseases,“ said Mike Doustdar, President and CEO of Novo.

“AI can help us increase productivity in R&D and compress the path from research to marketed product. But beyond this, AI tools can also offer completely new scientific opportunities and aid reasoning and understanding of human biology and drug mechanics," Doustdar added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.