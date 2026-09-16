Anant Nag To Be Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; PM Modi Lauds His Kannada Cinema Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated veteran actor Anant Nag after the government announced that he will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

In a post on X, Modi described Nag as a truly distinguished artist and praised his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

“Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award,” Modi said, highlighting the actor's versatility, brilliance and the depth and authenticity he brought to his roles.

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The prime minister said Nag's performances over several decades had left a strong mark on Indian cinema and called the recognition a richly deserved honour.

According to PIB, the decision followed the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, which recognised Nag's contribution to Indian cinema and his illustrious cinematic journey.

The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22, 2026, in Kevadia, Gujarat.

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The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented for an outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

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