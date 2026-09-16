Salesforce Says Customers May Continue Facing Disruption: 'Don't Have Confirmed Time...'

Salesforce on Wednesday stated that it has rolled out a fix for its global outage issues, but it did not have a confirmed time for the completion of the fix being implemented.

"The rollout is progressing region by region and we're seeing improvement. We don't have a confirmed time of completion.", the company said in its status page.

The firm stated that GovCloud, which is a secure, isolated cloud computing environment designed for government agencies and organizations was no longer affected by the outage.

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"GovCloud customers have been confirmed to be out of impact. Customers may continue to experience severe delays, intermittent errors, and inability to access some services and support case creation," it added.

The company stated that the service disruption began at 3:50 am Eastern Daylight Time. It acknowledged that customers are experiencing severe delays and are unable to access some services. The outage affected services across the globe, India, USA, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany.

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The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform has prominent clientele, which includes Amazon, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Toyota, and IBM. The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system firm's outage issues are likely affecting the aforementioned firms as well due to their reliance on Salesforce's services.

The outage came at an inopportune time for the SaaS company, which kicked off its annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco yesterday. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend in person, while over 200,000 have registered to participate online.

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