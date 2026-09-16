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Chess Olympiad 2026 Live Streaming: Schedule, Format, Timings; Where To Watch?

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) will provide official live coverage on its dedicated YouTube channel, with commentary available in multiple languages.

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Chess Olympiad 2026 Live Streaming: Schedule, Format, Timings; Where To Watch?
Chess Olympiad 2026
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The Chess Olympiad 2026 is set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 16–27, with the Central Asian country hosting the 46th edition of the prestigious biennial team competition.

India enter the tournament as the defending champions in both the Open and women's sections. India won double gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, and will look to defend both titles in Samarkand.

The Indian Open team features world champion Gukesh D, along with R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin and Vidit Gujrathi. In the women's section, India will be represented by Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B.

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The Open section is set to feature a strong field, with the United States, India, Uzbekistan and China among the teams expected to challenge for the title. In the women's section, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China and the United States will be among India's key competitors in the race for the championship.

With India arriving as defending champions in both sections, the Chess Olympiad 2026 will be another major test for the country's leading players as they look to retain the titles won in Budapest two years ago.

Schedule For The Chess Olympiad 2026

The first six rounds of the Chess Olympiad 2026 will be played consecutively from September 16-21, followed by the tournament's only rest day on September 22.

Rounds seven to 10 will be held from September 23-26, with the final round scheduled for September 27.

Rounds 1 to 10 will begin at 3 p.m. local time in Samarkand, which is 3:30 p.m. IST. The final round will start earlier at 11 a.m. local time, or 11:30 a.m. IST.

DateEventTime in India
September 15Opening CeremonyTBC
September 16Round 13:30 PM IST
September 17Round 23:30 PM IST
September 18Round 33:30 PM IST
September 19Round 43:30 PM IST
September 20Round 53:30 PM IST
September 21Round 63:30 PM IST
September 22Rest Day
September 23Round 73:30 PM IST
September 24Round 83:30 PM IST
September 25Round 93:30 PM IST
September 26Round 103:30 PM IST
September 27Round 11 & Closing Ceremony11:30 AM IST

FORMAT

The event will feature separate Open and Women's sections, with both competitions following an 11-round Swiss-system format. Each team consists of five players: four compete in each round, with one reserve.

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Timings

Rounds 1 to 10 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST each day, while the final round will start at 11:30 a.m. IST.

Chess Olympiad 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch In India?

Fans in India can follow the Chess Olympiad 2026 through online live streams. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) will provide official live coverage on its dedicated YouTube channel, with commentary available in multiple languages.

Chess.com will also offer live coverage of the tournament, allowing fans to follow the action online throughout the competition.

With India defending both titles and Uzbekistan looking to make the most of home advantage, the 2026 Chess Olympiad promises two weeks of high-level team chess from Samarkand.

ALSO READ: World Chess Championship: FIDE Confirms Gukesh-Sindarov Match In Geneva

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