Musk Makes Unannounced China Visit In Push For Self-Driving Cars
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is on an unannounced trip to China and expected to meet officials to discuss the rollout of its Full Self-Driving software, according to people familiar with the matter.
A Gulfstream registered to SpaceX landed in Beijing at about 2 p.m. local time. A person familiar with Musk’s travel plans said he will be in Beijing on Sunday. The people asked not to be identified as the trip wasn’t publicly announced.
The timing of Musk’s latest China visit comes during a volatile time for Tesla and only a week after a much anticipated visit to India was canceled as he cited pressing issues at the automaker. The world’s biggest seller of fully-electric cars announced this month it would cut more than 10% of its workforce globally, as slowing EV sales growth prompted a cost-saving drive.
Musk is in China to discuss Full Self-Driving, or FSD, in the country, one of the people told Bloomberg. Tesla is working on getting FSD, the most advanced version of its Autopilot technology, into new markets. Its vehicles have been banned from military compounds in China and some other government venues in the past, likely due to cybersecurity concerns over the cameras installed in the vehicles to operate.
“So we plan on, with the approval of the regulators, releasing it as a supervised autonomy system in any market that — where we can get regulatory approval for that, which we think includes China,” Musk said on Tesla’s earnings call on April 23.
Advanced driver assisted systems, or ADAS, is becoming increasingly common in China’s EV market, where Tesla is losing market share. Many local players including Xpeng Inc., Xiaomi Corp. and manufacturing partners of Huawei Technologies Co. use sophisticated technology as a selling point for their vehicles, while industry-wide price cuts by rivals add pressure to the US company to do the same.
Tesla is going through its biggest job cull, and losing key executives in the process. It has reduced prices of EVs in key markets such as the US and China. Then came the dismal earnings, buttressed by a pledge from the company to launch lower-cost EVs as soon as this year to address its anemic growth outlook.
Tesla’s Shanghai factory, established in 2019, produces over half of the electric carmaker’s global deliveries. China media reported that Tesla axed all Chinese graduate offers in its latest round of job cuts.
