Modi@25 | India's Banking Overhaul — How 40x Credit Boom, NPA Clean-Up Rewrote The Sector

Over the past quarter-century, India's financial landscape has undergone one of its most transformative structural shifts, driven by aggressive financial inclusion, economic formalization, and historic balance-sheet clean-ups. Macro banking trends under 'Modi@25' era shows how Indian banks evolved from localized, stressed lenders into capitalized growth engines commanding full nationwide penetration.

While digital infrastructure such as UPI and mobile banking has dominated headlines, the physical footprint of Indian banking has expanded in lockstep. The total bank branches have doubled over the last 25 years across India, as per official data.

Crucially, scheduled commercial banks alongside rural and semi-urban branches grew at nearly 2.5 times, with rural and semi-urban physical presence more than doubling. The grassroots expansion has helped achieve saturation across Indian pin codes, extending credit delivery and formal savings mechanisms well beyond tier-1 metros in the country.

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Credit Growth: A 40-Fold Surge

Alongside geographic expansion, the formalization of India's economy has catalyzed a massive surge in lending volumes. Bank credit outstanding has skyrocketed by 40 times over the period. The surge reflects both credit depth and the structural integration of MSMEs and retail borrowers into formal lending channels, as per the macro banking trends.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio has expanded, with bank lending now accounting for 81% of total deposits, a milestone indicating balance-sheet maturity and high capital deployment efficiency across the banking system.

Asset Quality: Turning the Tide on Bad Loans

Perhaps the most consequential pivot has been the repair of asset quality, particularly within Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) lenders that previously bore the brunt of the "twin balance sheet" challenge.

Through institutional reforms, systematic asset quality reviews, and statutory insolvency frameworks, lenders have brought down both Gross NPAs (GNPAs) and Net NPAs (NNPAs). Net NPAs have declined to their lowest levels in 25 years , fortifying bank capital buffers and leaving corporate as well as sovereign lending sheets in their healthiest operational shape in decades.

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