Microsoft Issues Advisory Warning H-1B Visa Employees Against Overseas Travel
Microsoft has warned employees on H-1B and H-4 visas that international travel may lead to long delays and disruption as US consulates reschedule visa appointments.
Microsoft has issued a detailed advisory to employees on H-1B and H-4 visas. The company cautioned that international travel could lead to extended delays and difficulties returning to the United States, as American consulates reschedule visa appointments under newly introduced social media screening requirements.
In a memo, the company informed the staff that several US consulates have begun postponing existing visa appointments by months, creating uncertainty for employees who need fresh visa stamps to continue their work in the US. The IT giant described the situation as “rapidly developing” and urged employees to carefully assess travel plans in light of evolving constraints, Business Insider reported.
According to Microsoft, rescheduling notifications have been most visible at consulates in Chennai and Hyderabad, with new appointment dates being pushed far into the future. The advisory noted that “new dates are as far out as June 2026,” highlighting the scale of the disruption being faced by visa applicants, the report said.
The company attributed the delays to operational pressures linked to a new requirement mandating an “online presence review for H-1B/H-4 visas, effective Dec. 15,” which has reduced the number of applications that can be processed daily. Microsoft added that consulates also required time to put the new vetting procedures in place, further affecting turnaround times, the BI report added.
While the advisory confirmed that the additional screening currently applies to H-1B and H-4 visas, as well as F, J and M categories, the company said that broader impacts could follow. “We think secondary impacts on overall processing may emerge,” Microsoft said.
The company also highlighted the unpredictability of the rescheduling process. Some employees have reportedly already travelled for their appointments only to receive rescheduling notices without prior warning, while others were informed before departing. In this context, the company cautioned that “it is highly unlikely emergency appointments will be granted, given the circumstances," said the report.
The memo, as per the report, provided guidance depending on employees’ locations and visa status.
For employees currently outside the US, Microsoft said those whose H-1B visa appointments have been “rescheduled” by months and who require a new visa stamp will be contacted directly by the company and asked to formally report their situation. For others who still hold valid visa stamps, the company advised returning to the US before expiry, provided the visa category permits work authorisation.
Employees still in the US were urged to reconsider their travel plans. Those with upcoming travel plans who require a new visa stamp were advised to “strongly consider changing your travel plans,” as returning to the US would not be possible until a new visa stamp is issued. Microsoft also flagged potential limitations on employees’ ability to perform work for their US roles while stranded abroad.
Even employees whose appointments have not yet been rescheduled were warned of risks, with Microsoft stating that “your appointment could be moved during your trip and result in you being stuck abroad.” The company told employees to “factor this into your decision,” adding that it was still assessing the extent of delays at other consulates.
To better understand the scale and pattern of disruptions, Microsoft asked employees to share details of their visa appointments through an internal survey. The company said this would help identify “which consulates are affected,” the “length of delays”, and “whether other visa types are impacted.”
Acknowledging the anxiety caused by the situation, Microsoft reassured employees currently stuck by saying, “We will provide clear and orderly guidance to you directly as soon as we can", the report added.