Microsoft Issues Advisory Warning H-1B Visa Employees Against Overseas Travel

Microsoft has issued a detailed advisory to employees on H-1B and H-4 visas. The company cautioned that international travel could lead to extended delays and difficulties returning to the United States, as American consulates reschedule visa appointments under newly introduced social media screening requirements.

In a memo, the company informed the staff that several US consulates have begun postponing existing visa appointments by months, creating uncertainty for employees who need fresh visa stamps to continue their work in the US. The IT giant described the situation as “rapidly developing” and urged employees to carefully assess travel plans in light of evolving constraints, Business Insider reported.

According to Microsoft, rescheduling notifications have been most visible at consulates in Chennai and Hyderabad, with new appointment dates being pushed far into the future. The advisory noted that “new dates are as far out as June 2026,” highlighting the scale of the disruption being faced by visa applicants, the report said.

The company attributed the delays to operational pressures linked to a new requirement mandating an “online presence review for H-1B/H-4 visas, effective Dec. 15,” which has reduced the number of applications that can be processed daily. Microsoft added that consulates also required time to put the new vetting procedures in place, further affecting turnaround times, the BI report added.

While the advisory confirmed that the additional screening currently applies to H-1B and H-4 visas, as well as F, J and M categories, the company said that broader impacts could follow. “We think secondary impacts on overall processing may emerge,” Microsoft said.