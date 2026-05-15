Michael Carr, Longtime Top Goldman Investment Banker, Dies At 68

Michael Carr, an investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who advised clients on some of the firm's biggest deals in his more than two decades at the company, has died. He was 68.

He died on May 12 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, according to his daughter, Alexandra. He had recently been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease and suffered a series of complications in recent weeks, she said.

Carr joined Goldman as a partner in 1998, a year before the firm went public. He rose to help lead the bank's mergers and acquisitions division through the dealmaking boom in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He retired as a partner in 2022 and worked as an advisory director through 2024.

"A number of us have had the privilege of getting to know and working closely with Michael over the course of many years," Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News. "Not only was Michael an outstanding leader at the firm and in our investment banking business, he was also incredibly kind to everyone he crossed paths with and immensely generous."

Carr became global co-head of mergers and acquisitions in 2015. Throughout the years, his team worked on some of the largest deals, including CVS Health Corp.'s $70 billion purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc. and AbbVie Inc.'s $63 billion purchase of Allergan Plc.

From 2000 to 2004, Carr was based in Hong Kong and oversaw Goldman's advisory business across Asia outside Japan. He then helped lead the firm's industrials, natural resources and Americas advisory practices before becoming global co-head of M&A. In 2020, he was named co-chair of global M&A.

Physician's Son

Michael John Carr was born in Hollywood, California, on March 13, 1958, to Richard Carr, a physician, and the former Helen Heinze.

He attended boarding school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, where he later served as chairman of the board of trustees for eight years. He received a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in 1980 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1985.

He joined Salomon Brothers in 1985 and advised clients including Federated Department Stores and General Dynamics, according to a 1998 New York Times article. His departure for Goldman in 1998 came as Salomon, then known as Salomon Smith Barney, was preparing for the merger of its parent, Travelers Group, with Citicorp.

In his off time, Carr cheered on the New York Giants, was an avid skier and enjoyed listening to the Grateful Dead, according to an obituary on Goldman's website.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley, his daughters, Alexandra and Elisabeth, and his sons-in-law, Nick Ribovich and Alec Dunn.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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