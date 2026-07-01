Meesho Turns 11: Founder Unveils Special Film Celebrating India's E-Commerce Journey

E-commerce company Meesho on Wednesday marked its 11th anniversary, highlighting its evolution from a social commerce startup into what it described as India's largest e-commerce platform by annual transacting users and placed orders.

The company said the milestone comes six months after its stock market listing, which it described as an important step in strengthening its long-term focus on technology-led growth and value creation.

In a LinkedIn post, Meesho Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal reflected on the company's journey, saying the platform was founded with the goal of making internet commerce accessible to every person in Bharat.

"Eleven years ago, we started with a simple belief: technology could make internet commerce work for every person in Bharat," Barnwal said.

He said the company has focused on solving challenges across product discovery, logistics, seller tools and artificial intelligence over the years, with each improvement contributing to a broader ecosystem connecting customers, sellers, creators and logistics partners.

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"The last seven months have been another important milestone as Meesho became a publicly listed company. It has strengthened our commitment to building for the long term, solving meaningful problems through technology, and creating lasting value for all our stakeholders," he said.

Barnwal added that the company remains focused on leveraging technology to expand internet commerce opportunities across the country.

"There is still so much to build, and technology will continue to unlock new possibilities for Bharat," he said.

To commemorate its 11th anniversary, the company also released a short film showcasing the people, technology and partnerships behind its e-commerce ecosystem.

Meesho was founded in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal and has since expanded its presence across categories, serving millions of buyers and sellers through its online marketplace.

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