Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hiphop Tamizha Starrer Slips Further, Earns This Amount

Meesaya Murukku 2 enjoyed a strong opening weekend, with collections climbing steadily through the first three days. However, the film has seen a drop in earnings after the weekend, with its weekday run starting on a slower note.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Meesaya Murukku 2 collected Rs 2.35 crore net on Day 5, marking an 11.3% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 2.65 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 19.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 22.60 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The film has also earned Rs 4.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.35 crore.

Box Office Summary

Meesaya Murukku 2 opened its theatrical run with Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1. The film picked up pace over the weekend, with collections rising to Rs 4.80 crore on Day 2. The momentum continued on Day 3 as the film recorded its highest single-day collection so far, earning Rs 6.25 crore.

However, the film saw a noticeable drop once the weekend ended. On Monday, Day 4 collections fell to Rs 2.65 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with the film earning Rs 2.35 crore on Day 5. Despite the weekday dip, the strong weekend helped the film build a solid base during its opening run.

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All About The Film

Meesaya Murukku 2 is a Tamil musical drama directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku and follows three generations of musicians and their connection with Gaana music.

The story centres on Jeeva, a young singer who dreams of taking his street-rooted music to a global audience. His journey also explores the musical struggles of his father and grandfather, as Jeeva tries to overcome the challenges faced by his family.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media, Meesaya Murukku 2 was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

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