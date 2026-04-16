Mark Mobius No More: Watch PM Modi Praising Long-Time India Bull At NDTV Summit

As the investing world across the world mourns the loss of veteran emerging markets bull Mark Mobius, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising him at an NDTV network event has drawn attention.

"A person who loves India the most here, Mark Mobius is right among us," Modi said at the NDTV World Summit in October 2024. "His enthusiasm for investments in India is of great importance. When he suggests that global funds should invest at least 50% in the Indian stock market, it carries a significant message. India is both a developing country and an aspiring global power," the PM told the audience.

Mobius died on Wednesday at the age of 89. He was widely known as a pioneer of emerging markets, often dubbed as 'Indiana Jones of emerging markets', who travelled extensively, developing first-hand insights in markets often overlooked by global investors.

The veteran investor had highlighted India's young population, economic growth, and a government trying to raise living standards as major reasons to invest in the country.

He wrote more than a dozen books on investing and economics, including The Investor's Guide to Emerging Markets (1994) and Passport to Profits (1999). He shared rules and aphorisms including, “If you see the light at the and of the tunnel, it's too late to buy.”

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