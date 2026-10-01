Mahindra, Embraer Identify Nagpur For C-390 Millennium Assembly Line In India

Mahindra Group and Brazilian aerospace major Embraer have identified Nagpur as the potential location for a final assembly line for the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India, as the companies step up preparations for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

The proposed facility, however, will move ahead only if the Embraer C-390 Millennium is selected by the Government of India and an order is placed under the IAF's MTA programme, the companies said in a joint statement on October 1.

Mahindra and Embraer are working with the Maharashtra government to complete the processes linked to the proposed facility. The companies said the aim is to ensure that the necessary industrial infrastructure can be progressed quickly if their bid is selected.

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“Mahindra is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India and to creating meaningful manufacturing and technology capabilities,” Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board at Mahindra Group, said.

Sahay said Nagpur offers an opportunity to establish such a capability and thanked the Maharashtra government for expediting the land allotment and related requirements.

Embraer Defence & Security President and CEO Bosco da Costa Jr said identifying Nagpur as a potential assembly location was an important step towards creating a long-term aerospace ecosystem in India.

The proposed facility is expected to bring capabilities spanning aircraft assembly, system integration, manufacturing engineering and local supply-chain development. If the programme is awarded, Mahindra and Embraer intend to progressively integrate Indian aerospace companies into the C-390 ecosystem.

This would cover manufacturing, aftermarket services, training and lifecycle support, aligning with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

The C-390 Millennium is a multi-mission military transport aircraft designed for troop and cargo transport, airdrop operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions.

The aircraft can carry up to 26 tonnes of payload and is designed to operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

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Mahindra and Embraer entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement in October 2025 to jointly pursue the C-390 for the IAF's MTA programme. This followed an MoU signed in February 2024 covering cooperation around the aircraft.

In February 2026, the companies also announced plans to work towards establishing C-390 Millennium maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India, subject to the aircraft being selected under the MTA programme.

The proposed industrialisation effort would combine Embraer's aerospace engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise with Mahindra's manufacturing capabilities and Indian industrial network.

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