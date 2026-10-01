SML Mahindra Stock Falls 4% Even As September Sales Jump 18%

SML Mahindra share price declined over 4% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced its September sales data. The auto stock fell as much as 4.17% to Rs 6,307.05 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, SML Mahindra said that its total sales during the month of September 2026 grew 18% to 1,124 units from 950 units in the year-ago period.

The company's dispatches of cargo vehicles last month jumped 39% to 516 units from 370 units, year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, dispatches of passenger vehicles increased 5% to 608 units from 580 units.

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In the April-September 2026 period, the company sold a total of 9,340 units, a growth of 15% from 8,145 units, YoY.

SML Mahindra Share Price Performance

SML Mahindra share price has delivered multibagger returns over the long term. The auto stock has gained 17% in one month and 60% in three months. In one year, SML Mahindra stock price surged 102%, while it generated multibagger returns of 438% over the past three years. The has jumped by a staggering 972%.

At 9:45 AM, SML Mahindra share price was trading 4.16% lower at Rs 6,307.40 apiece on the BSE.

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