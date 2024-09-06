Maharashtra Launches 3 KW Solar Project For Farmers

The first solar energy project of 3 KW under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 in Maharashtra to provide power supply to farmers was activated on Thursday at Dhondalgaon village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 1,753 farmers will get daytime power supply from the project, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. said in a statement.