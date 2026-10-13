L&T Q2 Results: Check Date, Time, Earnings Schedule, Share Price History And More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on October 27, 2026. The company's board will meet on Tuesday to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, according to its exchange filing.

Investors will monitor revenue growth, order execution, and profitability across its infrastructure, energy, and technology businesses. However, the company has not specified the results announcement time in its exchange filing.

Recent Business Updates of L&T

L&T secured multiple power transmission and distribution orders across India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on October 5. Classified as mega orders worth between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore, the projects include transmission infrastructure, substations and cabling.

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On October 6, L&T Realty outlined plans to launch residential projects worth Rs 25,000 crore across Mumbai, the National Capital Region and Bengaluru in the second half of FY27.

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L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions secured a limited notice to proceed for a 1,600 MW thermal power plant on October 7. The company classified the project as a major order valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

Earlier, on September 30, L&T's Transportation Infrastructure business secured two contracts in Dubai, including an automated people mover project at Al Maktoum International Airport.

Its semiconductor arm also unveiled 40 products at SEMICON India 2026, including a 1,200V silicon-carbide MOSFET platform, and partnered with Tata Electronics to expand domestic manufacturing.

L&T Share Price History

L&T shares declined 7.06% over the six months ended October 13, 2026, according to the market data. The stock lost Rs 279.30 during this period, falling from around Rs 3,954.30 in April to Rs 3,675. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 4,440, while its 52-week low is Rs 3,288.10.

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L&T Share Price Today

L&T shares closed at Rs 3,675 on October 13, gaining 1.31%, or Rs 47.50, during the session. The stock opened at Rs 3,627.50 and touched an intraday high of Rs 3,678 and a low of Rs 3,592.90, ahead of the upcoming quarterly results.

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