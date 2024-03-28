Key Infra Sectors' Growth Slows To 6.7% In February

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKey Infra Sectors' Growth Slows To 6.7% In February
Growth of key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7% in February, with poor performance in fertiliser.

28 Mar 2024, 10:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@vberruezo?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Victor Sánchez Berruezo</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/aerial-photography-of-highway-road-XC_L00hjUww?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Victor Sánchez Berruezo on Unsplash)

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7% in February due to poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday.

However, on a sequential basis, the growth rate is highest in the last three months.

The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.1% in January.

It was 7.4% in February 2023.

Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.7% in April-January this fiscal against 8.2% in April-February 2022-23.

The output growth of fertiliser was in the negative zone.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the country's Index of Industrial Production.

According to the data, the growth rate in the output of refinery products, steel, and electricity declined in February.

However, coal (11.6%), crude oil (7.9%), natural gas (11.3%), and cement (10.2%) production registered healthy growth during the month under review.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, Icra Ltd, said the core sector growth improved to a three-month high in February.

Three of the eight industries - coal, cement and natural gas - displayed a double-digit expansion.

"Given the healthy improvement in the core sector growth, we expect the IIP to record an expansion of 6.0-6.5% in February 2024," she said.

