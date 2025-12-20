KEC International Gets Relief From Delhi High Court On Power Grid's Nine-Month Ban
Delhi High Court has kept in suspension Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.’s order barring KEC International Ltd. from bidding for its projects for nine months, allowing the company to continue participating in ongoing tenders, including those floated by the state-owned transmission utility, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
The relief comes after Power Grid, on Nov. 18, excluded KEC International from participating in its tenders and awarding contracts for alleged transgression of contractual provisions related to an earlier matter.
The Mumbai-based engineering and infrastructure firm clarified that the restriction has “no bearing” on execution of existing projects and does not foresee any material impact on its operations or financial position.
The court’s decision ensures KEC can continue bidding for ongoing projects, including those of Power Grid, while the matter remains under judicial review.
“The company has been excluded from participating in tenders of PGCIL and award of contracts by it for a period of nine months from November 18, 2025, without affecting any of the existing projects of PGCIL under execution,” KEC said.
It added that the company was examining various options, including legal recourse and approaching PGCIL for reconsideration of the temporary ban.
KEC International, part of the RPG Group, reported an order intake of Rs 17,066 crore year-to-date in FY26, marking a 17% year-on-year growth. The share of PGCIL in this year’s order intake stands at 4%, compared to 27% in the previous fiscal, indicating limited exposure to the transmission major’s projects.
“The company does not envisage any significant impact on its operations and financial position, considering the strong order book and tender pipeline,” the filing noted.
KEC International shares closed 1.53% higher at Rs 711 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.58% uptick in the benchmark Nifty 50 index on Friday. The stock is down 40% so far this year.