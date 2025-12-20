KEC International Gets Relief From Delhi High Court On Power Grid's Nine-Month Ban

Delhi High Court has kept in suspension Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.’s order barring KEC International Ltd. from bidding for its projects for nine months, allowing the company to continue participating in ongoing tenders, including those floated by the state-owned transmission utility, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The relief comes after Power Grid, on Nov. 18, excluded KEC International from participating in its tenders and awarding contracts for alleged transgression of contractual provisions related to an earlier matter.

The Mumbai-based engineering and infrastructure firm clarified that the restriction has “no bearing” on execution of existing projects and does not foresee any material impact on its operations or financial position.

The court’s decision ensures KEC can continue bidding for ongoing projects, including those of Power Grid, while the matter remains under judicial review.