Power Grid Corp Bars KEC International From Tenders, Deals For Nine Months

Government-owned Power Grid Corp. has barred KEC International Ltd. from participating in tenders and award of contracts for a period of nine months for alleged violation of contractual provisions.

"The company has been excluded from participating in tenders of PGCIL and award of contracts by it for a period of 9 months from November 18, 2025, without affecting any of the existing projects of PGCIL under execution, for alleged transgression of contractual provisions," KEC said in stock filing on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based company said it is examining various options available to it including legal recourse and approaching PGCIL for reconsideration of the temporary ban.

"The company does not envisage any significant impact on its operations and financial position, considering the strong order book and tender pipeline," the filing said.