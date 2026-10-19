Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues To Rule The Big Screen, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 has is continuing its theatrical run with a decent collection on its fifth day, as Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian continues to attract audiences across major markets.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 33.29 crore in India on Day 5 so far, as per TrackTollywood. The film recorded 45.6% occupancy across 13,295 shows in 3,260 theatres and 1,313 cities. It sold 1,704,984 tickets, with 4,051 fast-filling shows and 1,427 houseful shows.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 244.84 crore. Its opening day remains its best-performing day, with Rs 62.66 crore collected on Day 1.

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The Tamil version has contributed Rs 24.82 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 5.70 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.39 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 37.86 lakh.

The 2D format continues to account for the majority of the day's earnings, collecting Rs 32.61 crore. IMAX 2D added Rs 31.95 lakh, while EPIQ recorded Rs 14.45 lakh. Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 14.19 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 6.33 lakh and HDR by Barco with Rs 1.50 lakh.

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3 and Rs 59.37 crore on Day 4, the report stated.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor on Day 5, earning Rs 15.39 crore. Kerala followed with Rs 5.12 crore, while Karnataka collected Rs 4.30 crore.

Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 3.08 crore, followed by Telangana with Rs 2.48 crore. Maharashtra recorded Rs 70.42 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 35.07 lakh.

Odisha collected Rs 32.97 lakh, followed by Gujarat with Rs 31.10 lakh. West Bengal contributed Rs 14.98 lakh, while Bihar earned Rs 13.34 lakh.

Rajasthan recorded Rs 12.80 lakh, followed by Madhya Pradesh with Rs 9.44 lakh and Chhattisgarh with Rs 7.94 lakh. Assam and Haryana contributed Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh, respectively.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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