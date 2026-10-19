Tiger Shroff Attack: How A Rapido Rider Allegedly Helped Plan The Shooting

One of the three men arrested in connection with the shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai had reportedly been working as a bike-taxi rider for Rapido.

The accused allegedly used this job to conduct reconnaissance of the actor's house before the attack, according to details shared in the investigation.

The shooting took place on Saturday night, leaving Shroff's driver and a bystander injured. The actor, who was allegedly the main target, escaped unharmed.

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The Mumbai Police arrested three accused in connection with the incident: Rehan alias Sukka, 18, son of Raheesuddin and a resident of Idgah Colony in Sonipat, Haryana; Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, son of Ramu Mahto and a resident of Piprahi in Begusarai, Bihar; and Phool Singh, 18, from Kota, Rajasthan.

The trio were apprehended while boarding a train to Delhi. Police said they had planned to escape to Nepal via the national capital.

How The Accused Allegedly Planned The Attack

According to the information shared in the investigation, Hrithik Kurmi reportedly worked as a Rapido bike-taxi rider. He allegedly used the job as a cover to conduct reconnaissance of Shroff's house.

On the night of the shooting, Kurmi was reportedly waiting on his motorcycle a few metres away from the other two accused when they opened fire at the actor's car.

Videos of the incident show two men firing multiple rounds towards the front of Shroff's vehicle. One of the attackers allegedly pointed his weapon towards the seat where the actor had been sitting and pulled the trigger, but the gun reportedly jammed.

Within seconds of the attackers fleeing the scene, Shroff reportedly switched places with his driver and drove him to the hospital.

Rapido responded to the revelations by saying that the accused had not been active on its platform since October 14.

"We are deeply concerned by the incident involving Mr. Tiger Shroff and his team, and we are relieved that he is safe. We wish him a swift recovery. We are aware of media reports mentioning an individual registered as a captain on the Rapido platform. He has not been active as a captain on our platform since 14th October. As is common in India's larger gig economy, individuals may be registered with several platforms at the same time. On the day of the incident, the individual had used Rapido's services as a customer," a company spokesperson said.

"We are in constant touch with the authorities and are supporting them in their investigation. We responded promptly and have shared all the information requested from us. Rapido has zero tolerance for violence or criminal activity, and we will continue to extend our full cooperation," it added.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Under Investigation

Anil Pandit, who has claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim and the accused's alleged links to the gang remain matters for investigators to establish.

Kota Police said Rehan, who worked as a labourer, had been in contact with a US-based gangster.

The Mumbai Police have also outlined how investigators tracked down the accused. According to the details shared by the police, the three men were arrested in Kota while attempting to board a train to Delhi, from where they allegedly intended to flee to Nepal.

"There were 3 people on a bike; two of them fired and then fled on the bike. Around 20 special teams of the Crime Branch were formed. On the basis of fieldwork and technical analysis, the bike was traced near Andheri West Railway Station. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical analysis, we found out the path of the three. It was found that they had headed toward northern Mumbai and left for Surat. We then found out that they had left on the Pune-Jaipur Express. We found out which compartment they were on and informed Kota Police. The Kota Police nabbed them," said the deputy commissioner of police, Raj Tilak Roushan.

Five To Six Rounds Fired At Actor's Car

Police said five to six rounds were fired at Shroff's car during the attack. An official also clarified that none of the three accused was a minor and that the actor had not received threat calls before the shooting.

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff following the incident. The actor was seen with a bandage on his arm and another bandaged area on his chest.

The investigation is continuing as police examine the accused's individual roles, the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the alleged links behind the attack.

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