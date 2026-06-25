Jaguar Land Rover Recalls Over 250,500 SUVs In US. Here's why

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 250,857 SUVs in the United States due to an airbag-related defect that may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall, announced on Thursday, affects multiple Jaguar Land Rover models and was confirmed in a regulatory filing cited by NHTSA. The issue involves a potential failure in the airbag system, which could prevent proper deployment during a collision, thereby raising the risk of occupant injury. The automaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has not reported any confirmed crashes or injuries linked to the defect so far, according to a Reuters report.

According to the safety agency, the defect is believed to be related to the driver-side airbag clock spring connector terminals, which may be vulnerable to corrosion over time. If corrosion occurs, it can disrupt the electrical connection needed for airbag deployment. In response, Jaguar Land Rover has initiated a preventive recall to address the issue across affected vehicles.

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The recall covers SUVs produced over a multi-year period, including popular models such as the Land Rover Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover, manufactured between approximately 2019 and 2026. The company has also reportedly implemented a temporary stop-sale for unsold affected vehicles while corrective measures are completed, as per the media reports.

Dealers will fix the issue by applying a protective lubricant gel to the connector terminals to prevent corrosion and restore proper airbag function. The repair will be provided free of charge to owners. Notifications will be sent to affected customers with instructions on how to schedule service appointments at authorised dealerships.

While Reuters initially reported the recall as a broad safety action involving over a quarter-million SUVs, the exact list of affected vehicles and the final technical details are not fully confirmed yet. They will only be clearly known once the official reports are released by NHTSA (U.S. safety regulator) and Jaguar Land Rover.

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