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Infosys Defers Hiring Tests For Specialist Programmer, Digital Systems Engineer Roles

The statement comes in response to reports that Infosys paused assessments after detecting multiple instances of impersonation and candidate malpractice during the evaluation process.

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Infosys Defers Hiring Tests For Specialist Programmer, Digital Systems Engineer Roles
Infosys said all affected candidates have been informed about the postponement.
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IT services major Infosys has deferred online hiring examinations and in-person evaluations for the roles of specialist programmer and digital systems engineer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes in response to reports that the IT major paused assessments after detecting multiple instances of impersonation and candidate malpractice during the evaluation process.

Infosys said all affected candidates have been informed about the postponement. Revised schedules for assessments will be communicated to applicants once they are finalised.

"This deferment does not impact our hiring commitments, and we remain focused on identifying, hiring, and nurturing top talent," the statement read.

ALSO READ | NDTV Profit Exclusive: Shankar Sharma Defends Infosys, TCS, Wipro; Says No To Anthropic, OpenAI IPOs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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