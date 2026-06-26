India IT Firms Scale Up AI, Earn $10-12 Billion In Services Revenue

India's technology services industry is generating an estimated $10-12 billion in revenue from artificial intelligence services, with nearly 25% of companies successfully moving AI projects from pilot stages to production, according to industry body Nasscom.

Speaking at the Nasscom US CEO Forum in New York, industry leaders dismissed concerns that the rapid adoption of AI could diminish the relevance of traditional IT services. Instead, they said AI is transforming the sector, creating new business opportunities and expanding the scope of technology services as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, news agency PTI reported.

According to Nasscom, while AI is expected to improve productivity and automate standardised, repetitive work, it is also driving demand for higher-value services such as technology orchestration, data readiness, application modernisation, AI governance, cybersecurity, agent management and industry-specific AI solutions.

The industry body said nearly one in four technology services companies has already deployed AI solutions beyond the experimentation stage, highlighting the growing maturity of enterprise AI adoption.

India's technology ecosystem now has more than two million professionals with AI skills, including 100,000-200,000 specialists trained in advanced AI capabilities, providing the talent base needed to support the next phase of AI-led innovation.

Nasscom also said around 85% of technology service providers now have agentic AI platforms, signalling a rapid shift towards autonomous AI systems capable of executing complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

Looking ahead, the industry body said agentic AI could unlock an additional $300-400 billion in addressable market opportunities for the technology services industry.

It added that India's IT sector is well positioned to play a central role in helping global enterprises adopt AI at scale, as demand for AI-powered solutions and specialised technology services continues to rise, PTI reported.

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