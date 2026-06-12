IDFC First Bank Case: CBI Chargesheets Nine Accused Over Rs 657-Crore Embezzlement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate chargesheets in connection with a massive Rs 657-crore fund misappropriation scam involving the Haryana government and the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. (CSCL), NDTV Profit has learnt.

The multi-crore fraud, which was allegedly executed in connivance with bank officials, led to a combined loss of Rs 504 crore to the Haryana government exchequer and Rs 153 crore to the Chandigarh Union Territory administration.

The first of the two chargesheets, relating to the embezzlement of Haryana government funds, was filed before a Special CBI Judge in Panchkula. According to information accessed by NDTV, the central probe agency has named two private individuals who allegedly received the proceeds of the crime. This marks the second chargesheet in the Haryana leg of the investigation. The CBI had previously chargesheeted 15 accused in this matter, including three government servants, six bankers, two companies, and four private individuals.

The second chargesheet, pertaining to the CSCL case, was filed before a Special CBI Court in Chandigarh. In its first chargesheet for this specific matter, the CBI has named seven accused, including five bank officials, one CSCL official, and one private person.

ALSO READ: CBI Conducts Searches In Haryana IDFC First Bank And AU Small Finance Bank Scam Case

The accused have been booked under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and cheating, alongside relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI took over the broader investigation after assuming control of one case from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau—which involved the diversion of funds from eight state government departments—and two cases from the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police concerning CSCL and CREST Chandigarh.

The alleged scam involved public servants colluding with IDFC First Bank officials to systematically siphon off public funds parked in fixed deposits, diverting them through fake accounts and shell entities.

The central agency stated that the investigation remains ongoing, with further chargesheets expected to be filed as the probe progresses to bring all those responsible to justice.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.