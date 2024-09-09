HP India, Padget Electronics To Manufacture PCs Under PLI 2.0 Scheme

HP India and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, are set to sign an agreement on Monday to manufacture notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs under the Production Linked Incentive 2.0 scheme in India. The production will take place at a new Padget Electronics facility being established in Chennai.

"Padget Electronics Private Ltd. intends to enter into an MOU with HP India Sales Private Ltd. to carry out manufacturing of notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs under PLI 2.0, subject to signing of definitive agreements in due course," as per an official release.

Ipsita Dasgupta, HP's Managing Director for the India market, emphasised that the announcement underscores HP's commitment and pride in participating in the government's Make in India initiative. "Through this partnership, we look forward to offering our customers in India an enhanced portfolio of domestically manufactured products that combine HP's cutting-edge technology with Dixon's manufacturing expertise," Dasgupta said.

Padget is establishing a new facility in Oragadam under the IT Hardware PLI 2.0 Scheme. The plant will span 300,000 square feet, create 1,500 direct jobs, and, at peak capacity, produce 2 million units annually.

Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Atul B Lall, remarked that HP is a leading global player known for its advanced products with a presence in over 170 countries.

"We are sure that with HP's vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of HP personal systems to Indian customers," Lall said.

