Hindustan Zinc Q1 Business Update: Zinc Output Shines As Silver And Wind Power See Marginal Dips

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. reported its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production, with output rising 1% year-on-year to 2.68 lakh tonnes in the April-June quarter of FY27, driven by better ore grades.

Saleable refined metal production increased 4% from a year earlier to 2.60 lakh tonnes, supported by debottlenecking initiatives at the Chanderiya and Dariba smelters.

The gains were partially offset by planned maintenance at the 160 ktpa Debari roaster, the company said in its quarterly production update.

Refined zinc production was the standout performer, climbing 6% year-on-year to 2.13 lakh tonnes.

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Refined lead output, however, declined 2% to 47,000 tonnes.

Saleable silver production remained largely unchanged at 149 tonnes, in line with lead production.

On a million-ounce basis, silver output stood at 4.8 million ounces, broadly flat from a year earlier.

Wind power generation was reported at 133 million units, compared with 134 million units in the year-ago period, reflecting seasonal wind patterns.

Compared with the previous quarter, mined metal production fell 15%, while refined metal output declined 8%, primarily reflecting normal quarterly operational trends.

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The operational update suggests Hindustan Zinc maintained stable production momentum despite a high base and scheduled maintenance activities.

Higher refined zinc output could support sales volumes, subject to metal prices and demand conditions.

Investors will now turn their focus to the company's first-quarter earnings for details on metal realisations, input costs, profitability and management's outlook for zinc and silver demand amid evolving global industrial activity.

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